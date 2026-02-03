Dubai Police honour Jordanian man who returned Dh200,000

Man praised for integrity after handing over cash found in Bur Dubai parking area
Dubai: Bur Dubai Police Station has honoured a Jordanian resident for his honesty after he handed over Dh200,000 he found in a public parking area within the station’s jurisdiction.
Brigadier Khalifa Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, presented the recognition to Mohammad Suleiman Al Qaryouti, in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Ali Ibrahim Al Awar, Deputy Director, and a number of officers.
Brigadier Al Awadhi praised Al Qaryouti’s action as a reflection of the noble values upheld by society, noting that such recognition reinforces the police’s commitment to promoting positive behaviour in line with Dubai Police’s strategic objectives.
He stressed the importance of strong community partnerships between Dubai Police and the public in fostering cooperation, enhancing public safety and strengthening security across the country. He also commended the role of community members in upholding the UAE’s reputation through their collaboration with law enforcement authorities.
Al Qaryouti, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the gesture, saying that returning the money was a moral duty and not motivated by the expectation of recognition. He also thanked Dubai Police for their ongoing efforts to promote positive values within the community.
