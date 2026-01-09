Dubai Police honours outstanding CID officers

Recognition highlights dedication, professionalism and role in strengthening safety
Dubai Police has honoured a number of officers from the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) in recognition of their dedication, professionalism and daily efforts to safeguard the emirate.
The ceremony was led by Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, in the presence of Major General Eid Mohammed Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.
Major General Al Shamsi conveyed the appreciation of Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praising the honoured officers for their strong sense of responsibility and commitment to duty. He said their performance reflects the values and professionalism that define Dubai Police.
He commended the field teams for their tireless efforts, noting that their work has contributed directly to enhancing safety and stability across Dubai and reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a global benchmark in security and policing.
Al Shamsi added that the officers set a positive example through teamwork, discipline and integrity, stressing that success in policing is built on cooperation and shared responsibility across departments.
The honoured officers expressed their appreciation to Dubai Police leadership, reaffirming their pride in serving the community and their commitment to continuing their work with dedication to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents.
