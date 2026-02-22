Officers from the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department apprehended the individual in a public car park as part of the ongoing ‘Combating Begging’ campaign. The initiative, spearheaded by Dubai Police in coordination with several strategic partners, aims to curb the practice which officials say undermines the city's public image and often involves sophisticated deception.

"Beggars often employ fabricated stories and tricks to prey on the public at mosque entrances, clinics, hospitals, markets, and on the streets," Brigadier Al Shamsi said, adding that the public must remain vigilant against such tactics used for material gain.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, confirmed that the individual specifically targeted owners of luxury vehicles in car parks and at traffic signals. According to the Director, the suspect used fabricated stories of extreme poverty and hunger to elicit sympathy from motorists.

The arrest follows a renewed push by Dubai authorities to steer charitable giving toward official channels. Under federal anti-begging laws, the practice is a punishable offence. Officials noted that genuine cases of hardship should be directed to registered charitable organisations and state entities equipped to provide legal financial assistance.

Brigadier Al Shamsi affirmed that the police will continue their patrols and collaborative efforts to eliminate the practice, which he described as a "scourge" that frequently relies on fraudulent methods to exploit the community's generosity.

The General Department of Criminal Investigation has urged residents to refrain from engaging with beggars out of pity. Instead, the public is encouraged to report any such activity through the Dubai Police smart app’s "Police Eye" service or by calling the force's 901 contact centre.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

