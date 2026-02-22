GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Police arrest beggar found with Dh20,000

Under federal anti-begging laws, the practice is illegal and punishable

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police arrest beggar found with Dh20,000
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a beggar found in possession of Dh20,000 in cash during a targeted crackdown on illicit solicitation in the emirate.

Officers from the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department apprehended the individual in a public car park as part of the ongoing ‘Combating Begging’ campaign. The initiative, spearheaded by Dubai Police in coordination with several strategic partners, aims to curb the practice which officials say undermines the city's public image and often involves sophisticated deception.

Deceptive tactics

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, confirmed that the individual specifically targeted owners of luxury vehicles in car parks and at traffic signals. According to the Director, the suspect used fabricated stories of extreme poverty and hunger to elicit sympathy from motorists.

"Beggars often employ fabricated stories and tricks to prey on the public at mosque entrances, clinics, hospitals, markets, and on the streets," Brigadier Al Shamsi said, adding that the public must remain vigilant against such tactics used for material gain.

Donate toward official channels

The arrest follows a renewed push by Dubai authorities to steer charitable giving toward official channels. Under federal anti-begging laws, the practice is a punishable offence. Officials noted that genuine cases of hardship should be directed to registered charitable organisations and state entities equipped to provide legal financial assistance.

Exploiting community's generosity

The General Department of Criminal Investigation has urged residents to refrain from engaging with beggars out of pity. Instead, the public is encouraged to report any such activity through the Dubai Police smart app’s "Police Eye" service or by calling the force's 901 contact centre.

Brigadier Al Shamsi affirmed that the police will continue their patrols and collaborative efforts to eliminate the practice, which he described as a "scourge" that frequently relies on fraudulent methods to exploit the community's generosity.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Experience unique Ramadan iftars across UAE

Experience unique Ramadan iftars across UAE

13m read
Clear regulation, strong digital foundations and policy expertise are drawing capital and innovation, while jurisdictions that delay risk falling further behind in sectors such as crypto, fintech and AI-driven services.

Crypto went offshore after US delays: Robinhood exec

3m read
Field operations cut concerning reports in Dubai

Field operations cut concerning reports in Dubai

2m read
The Asateer Tent is known for its beautiful views.

The Atlantis' Asateer tent returns for Ramadan 2026

2m read