The campaign is being carried out in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, with the goal of preserving the UAE’s civilised image and strengthening community responsibility.

The warning comes as part of the annual “Combat Begging” campaign, launched under the slogan “An Aware Society Without Begging.” Running throughout Ramadan, the initiative aims to tackle both individual and organised begging, raise public awareness, and encourage safe and regulated charitable giving.

Dubai Police highlighted that online begging is a criminal offence under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes. Article 51 stipulates that anyone found soliciting money through information technology means may face up to three months’ imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh10,000, or one of the two penalties.

