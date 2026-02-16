Cyber beggars face jail and fines as authorities step up awareness drive
Dubai Police have warned residents against a rise in online begging during the holy month of Ramadan, urging the public not to respond to suspicious donation appeals circulating on websites and social media platforms.
The Anti-Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said fraudsters and organised groups are increasingly exploiting the spirit of compassion and generosity associated with Ramadan to obtain money illegally.
Authorities stressed that donations and zakat should be made only through officially licensed and authorised charitable organisations in the UAE to ensure funds reach legitimate beneficiaries.
Dubai Police highlighted that online begging is a criminal offence under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes. Article 51 stipulates that anyone found soliciting money through information technology means may face up to three months’ imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh10,000, or one of the two penalties.
Residents were urged to report suspected cases by calling the toll-free number 901, using the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart app, or submitting reports through the official eCrime platform.
The warning comes as part of the annual “Combat Begging” campaign, launched under the slogan “An Aware Society Without Begging.” Running throughout Ramadan, the initiative aims to tackle both individual and organised begging, raise public awareness, and encourage safe and regulated charitable giving.
The campaign is being carried out in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, with the goal of preserving the UAE’s civilised image and strengthening community responsibility.
Dubai Police reiterated that protecting the spirit of generosity during Ramadan is a shared responsibility, emphasising that public vigilance plays a key role in safeguarding donors and the wider community.