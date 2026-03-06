GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Hindu expat in Dubai marks 23 years of fasting during Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan has strengthened his discipline, compassion, and spiritual renewal

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Satheesh Kumar
Supplied

Dubai: Meet Satheesh Kumar, a Dubai resident since 2002. Although he adheres to Hinduism, Kumar has been observing the fast during the holy month of Ramadan for the past 23 years while living in the UAE.

For him, Ramadan is a time to be one with the community in sharing and living out good deeds. His personal tradition began out of respect for the people around him. Over the years, it has become a meaningful practice.

Understanding others

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Kumar has shared that the daily fast is not just a physical challenge but also a spiritual exercise.

“It cultivates self-discipline and spiritual purification by abstaining from food, drink, and sinful behaviour,” said Kumar. 

Moreover, he has pointed out that fasting has helped him see a clearer picture of the difficulties faced by people who struggle to meet their daily needs.

“Experiencing hunger and thirst helps me understand the plight of the poor and less fortunate, fostering a sense of charity and compassion.”

Ramadan, which is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, is a season of generosity and kindness.

Physical and spiritual benefits

Meanwhile, Kumar, who is now 56 years old, has noted that fasting also offers increased efficiency.

“Beyond the spiritual aspects, fasting is believed to offer physical benefits by giving the digestive system a break.”

He added, “The mind will be more focused. In my work place, I experience more productivity results.”

For Kumar, the holy month continues to be a time that brings discipline, compassion, and spiritual renewal, values he holds that resonate with people of all walks of faith.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
