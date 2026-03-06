Fasting during Ramadan has strengthened his discipline, compassion, and spiritual renewal
Dubai: Meet Satheesh Kumar, a Dubai resident since 2002. Although he adheres to Hinduism, Kumar has been observing the fast during the holy month of Ramadan for the past 23 years while living in the UAE.
For him, Ramadan is a time to be one with the community in sharing and living out good deeds. His personal tradition began out of respect for the people around him. Over the years, it has become a meaningful practice.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Kumar has shared that the daily fast is not just a physical challenge but also a spiritual exercise.
“It cultivates self-discipline and spiritual purification by abstaining from food, drink, and sinful behaviour,” said Kumar.
Moreover, he has pointed out that fasting has helped him see a clearer picture of the difficulties faced by people who struggle to meet their daily needs.
“Experiencing hunger and thirst helps me understand the plight of the poor and less fortunate, fostering a sense of charity and compassion.”
Ramadan, which is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, is a season of generosity and kindness.
Meanwhile, Kumar, who is now 56 years old, has noted that fasting also offers increased efficiency.
“Beyond the spiritual aspects, fasting is believed to offer physical benefits by giving the digestive system a break.”
He added, “The mind will be more focused. In my work place, I experience more productivity results.”
For Kumar, the holy month continues to be a time that brings discipline, compassion, and spiritual renewal, values he holds that resonate with people of all walks of faith.
