Ramadan inside a Filipino-Pakistani household: A time for reflection, family, and the comfort of home in the UAE

This family shares how the holy month strengthens faith and family bonds
Dubai: As Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, homes are once again filled with the warmth of prayer, the aroma of traditional dishes, and the quiet joy of togetherness.
For UAE-based Bhatti family, the holy month is not just about fasting, but rather a season of reflection, gratitude, and nurturing faith within the household.
Meet the Bhatti family with couple Rachelle Ann and Hassan Latif, together with their daughters Fatima and Aisha. Along with them were Rachelle’s mother-in-law Shamim, sister-in-law Fauzia, brother-in-law Tariq, niece Hania Imran, and aunt Elizabeth Fernando. The clan has hosted a family iftar when Gulf News gave them a visit.
The team was wrapped with a warm welcome with children’s sweet smiles and the divine aroma of home-cooked dishes. For them, the most recurring and cherished memories of Ramadan centre around one special moment each day: iftar.
“It signifies a sense of togetherness where all of us gather to break our fast and eat delicious home-made food,” Rachelle told Gulf News.
Hassan has also shared that the family does suhoor and iftar together.
“Normally it doesn’t happen because breakfast time you’re running to office, or take breakfast alone, but in Ramadan you spend more time with your family, your Creator, and the people who are close to you.”
Iftar signals more than just the end of the fast. It is the moment when family members set aside their busy schedules to sit at one table. Conversations flow more easily, laughter fills the room, and gratitude is shared over hearty meals. It is these simple yet powerful daily reunions that define Ramadan for the Bhatti family.
Every family has that one dish that they look forward to during Ramadan. For the Bhatti family, it is pakora. A classic recipe that fills hearts and stomachs with content.
“The savoury taste and crispy texture make it the dish that we are longing for every iftar,” said Rachelle.
Freshly fried and served hot, pakoras have become a staple, comforting treat that everyone anticipates as the sun sets. Other meals have been served including pansit, a Filipino stir-fried noodle dish; samosa, an Indian fried pastry with tasty filling; dahi bara, a Pakistani snack in which soft lentil fritters are soaked in yoghurt; chaat, an Indian street food; mixed fruits, sweet bites, and sharbat.
When asked what Ramadan truly meant for the family, the answer is immediate: faith.
“Through this, I am able to endure hunger and thirst during fasting, but most importantly, it serves as my guiding light so that I can focus on becoming the best version of myself,” explained Rachel.
For his part, Hassan has highlighted that the holy month is about spending more time with the Creator.
“You take time off from your business or your work. It’s just like when you go to the park with your kids, you don’t answer calls and you focus on your kids. Same with Ramadan, we spend more time praying and creating closer connection with our Creator.”
In the stillness of fasting hours and the serenity of prayers, the family finds clarity and renewed purpose.
Coming from different countries, Rachelle from the Philippines and Hassan from Pakistan, the two have found common ground in the UAE.
“UAE is our home, and to be at the comfort of your home during Ramadan is a blessing,” stated Rachelle.
Moreover, Hassan has noted that the UAE’s multicultural fabric has allowed both Muslims and non-Muslims to realize the essence of Ramadan.
“In the UAE, they give you less working hours so you can spend more time with your family and you can focus on your prayers and fasting, that’s why even non-Muslims, they enjoy Ramadan. They also get the opportunity to spend time with their family which is good for everyone.”
For families like the Bhatti, the UAE is not just a place to live, it is where traditions merge, memories are created and the spirit of Ramadan feels both universal and deeply personal. It is these stories of faith, food, and family that capture the true significance of the holy month in the Emirates.