Ramadan 2026: Filipino social club distributes 850 iftar meals to workers in Dubai

The drive has brought together people from different backgrounds to share a meal and celebrate the values of generosity, kindness, and humanitarian support within the UAE community.

Despite the current situation, Filsoc has been able to distribute 850 food packs to workers and community members, surpassing its initial goal of 500 iftars.

Dubai: In the true spirit of compassion and unity that defines the holy month of Ramadan, the Filipino social club (Filsoc) has continued its tradition of giving back to the community through their initiative called “Hand-in-Hand” iftar.

“This initiative highlights the organisation’s continued efforts to strengthen community ties and promote the Filipino spirit of bayanihan, helping one another in times of need,” said Reyes.

Representatives from Filsoc, together with their president Ericson Reyes, have highlighted that Ramadan is not only a time for reflection and prayer, but also an opportunity to extend compassion and assistance to others.

Volunteers and members of Filsoc have gathered in Al Quoz, Dubai to give away iftar meals to ensure that workers are able to break their fast with dignity, warmth, and a sense of community.

“This would not have been possible without your helping hands and big hearts. Together, we made a difference and brought smiles to many,” stated the group.

Filsoc has noted that the initiative served as a reminder that simple acts of kindness can bring communities closer during the holy month.

Moreover, the iftar drive has showcased the multicultural nature of the UAE, where residents from different nationalities come together for humanitarian efforts, especially during Ramadan.

The organisation has reaffirmed its commitment to community service and humanitarian outreach in the UAE, saying it will continue to hold activities that promote unity, generosity, and social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Filsoc has expressed its gratitude to the volunteers, partners, and supporters who helped make the initiative possible.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.