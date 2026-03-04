Faith in UAE government: Filipino group leaders assure community

Community leaders align with government guidance, strengthen crisis management team
Dubai: In a strong show of solidarity, the Filipino Social Club (FILSOC) has convened an online coordination meeting, bringing together Filipino community leaders from accredited organisations across the UAE, along with business partners, and church representatives.
The meeting has tackled on reinforcing unity and ensuring that the community remains calm, informed, and prepared during uncertain times.
“In times of uncertainty, unity is our strongest shield,” said the group in a statement.
For his part, FILSOC president Ericson Reyes has reminded participants the importance of circulating updates only from trusted sources to prevent the spread of misinformation.
“Remain grounded in facts by only disseminating information from official sources, such as the UAE and Philippine governments and verified mainstream media,” stated Reyes.
The group has also bared its plans to step up measures that would ensure swift action in times of need.
“FILSOC is proactively strengthening its crisis management team by assigning specific points of contact and advising all leaders to stand ready to mobilise and assist whenever requested by the authorities.”
Moreover, the session has featured an update from Atty. John Rio Bautista, labor attaché in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
He has reassured attendees that Philippine authorities are prepared to assist overseas Filipinos and has encouraged the community to put their “full faith in the UAE government’s commitment to our safety.”
Bautista’s message has been welcomed by both leaders and members, who have expressed appreciation for the close coordination between Philippine and UAE officials.
Another highlight of the meeting was the presence of Saeed Al Muhairi, a key official from the Community Development Authority.
He has conveyed gratitude to the Filipino community for its cooperation and responsible conduct.
“The Dubai government will never stop protecting and supporting,” affirmed Al Muhairi.
Meanwhile, FILSOC Emirati board member Jomana Mohamed has closed the session with a firm reminder for everyone.
“Prioritise safety and strictly follow verified government pages,” said Mohamed.
The FILSOC board of directors has acknowledged all leaders and partners who took part in the coordination meeting, emphasising that collaboration remains key in these trying times.
“Together, we are stronger, more informed, and more resilient.”
