GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Who to call during emergencies? Important details Filipinos abroad must know

Overseas Filipinos are reminded to remain calm, be vigilant, and stay updated

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Filipinos in the Middle East are urged to follow advisories from Philippine embassies and local authorities amid the ongoing security situation
Filipinos in the Middle East are urged to follow advisories from Philippine embassies and local authorities amid the ongoing security situation
Shutterstock

Dubai: Tensions continue to rise amid the strikes carried out by US and Israel on Iran with President Donald Trump warning that the country is poised to “hit them with a force that has never been seen before”.

On the other hand, Iran has launched its retaliatory airstrikes on Israel with fallouts and explosions reported across the Gulf region including in the UAE, where millions of Filipinos work and reside.

With this, the Philippine government has called for dialogue and negotiations on all parties to restore peace and stability. Embassies have also been placed on “full alert” and on standby to provide the necessary assistance.

In pressing circumstances like this, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reminded overseas Filipinos to seek authorities' help when the need arises through official emergency hotlines.

  • OWWA international hotline: +632 1348

  • Israel: +972 54 466 1188

  • Jordan: +962 7 7907 7775

  • Oman: +968 7990 5211

  • Qatar: +974 4483 1585

  • Lebanon: +961 70 858 086

  • UAE: +971 50 813 7836

  • Bahrain: +973 3995 3235

  • Kuwait: +965 2220 5571

  • Saudi: +966 56 989 3301

  • Iran: +98 912 213 6801

The OWWA has also advised Filipinos abroad to regularly check announcements from the respective Philippine embassy in their area, as well as from verified accounts of host governments, to stay updated on advisories and safety guidelines.

Moreover, the public has been urged to locate the nearest mamad or shelter in their vicinity and be prepared to follow any emergency alert instruction.

“Stay careful, be alert, and avoid places with potential danger,” wrote the agency.

Repatriation support

Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) has said that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and is in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Migrant Workers, and other relevant agencies.

The nation’s armed forces has also expressed its readiness to assist in humanitarian and evacuation operations once directed.

“At the moment, the conflict is contained within the Middle East and there is no credible direct threat to our territory and Filipino and foreign citizens in the country. We urge vigilance against disinformation and condemn those who unnecessarily rouse panic during these circumstances,” said DND in a statement.

It added, “The DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are ready to respond to probable contingencies, including possible repatriation support and crisis response coordination of Filipinos in affected countries should conditions warrant further action.”

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared that Filipinos’ safety remains paramount and that no casualty has been reported so far.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States in Tehran

No Pinoys hurt in Iran attacks, embassies on high alert

2m read
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

UAE on high alert as US and Israel strike Iran

1m read
India's national carrier has cancelled all flights to the Middle East.

Air India suspends Middle East services

1m read
Washington currently has more than a dozen warships in the Middle East: one aircraft carrier - the USS Abraham Lincoln - nine destroyers and three other combat ships.

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel

2m read