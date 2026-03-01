Overseas Filipinos are reminded to remain calm, be vigilant, and stay updated
Dubai: Tensions continue to rise amid the strikes carried out by US and Israel on Iran with President Donald Trump warning that the country is poised to “hit them with a force that has never been seen before”.
On the other hand, Iran has launched its retaliatory airstrikes on Israel with fallouts and explosions reported across the Gulf region including in the UAE, where millions of Filipinos work and reside.
With this, the Philippine government has called for dialogue and negotiations on all parties to restore peace and stability. Embassies have also been placed on “full alert” and on standby to provide the necessary assistance.
In pressing circumstances like this, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reminded overseas Filipinos to seek authorities' help when the need arises through official emergency hotlines.
OWWA international hotline: +632 1348
Israel: +972 54 466 1188
Jordan: +962 7 7907 7775
Oman: +968 7990 5211
Qatar: +974 4483 1585
Lebanon: +961 70 858 086
UAE: +971 50 813 7836
Bahrain: +973 3995 3235
Kuwait: +965 2220 5571
Saudi: +966 56 989 3301
Iran: +98 912 213 6801
The OWWA has also advised Filipinos abroad to regularly check announcements from the respective Philippine embassy in their area, as well as from verified accounts of host governments, to stay updated on advisories and safety guidelines.
Moreover, the public has been urged to locate the nearest mamad or shelter in their vicinity and be prepared to follow any emergency alert instruction.
“Stay careful, be alert, and avoid places with potential danger,” wrote the agency.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) has said that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and is in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Migrant Workers, and other relevant agencies.
The nation’s armed forces has also expressed its readiness to assist in humanitarian and evacuation operations once directed.
“At the moment, the conflict is contained within the Middle East and there is no credible direct threat to our territory and Filipino and foreign citizens in the country. We urge vigilance against disinformation and condemn those who unnecessarily rouse panic during these circumstances,” said DND in a statement.
It added, “The DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are ready to respond to probable contingencies, including possible repatriation support and crisis response coordination of Filipinos in affected countries should conditions warrant further action.”
Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared that Filipinos’ safety remains paramount and that no casualty has been reported so far.