Around 80 to 100 Filipinos in Dubai seek return amid rising tensions
Dubai: The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has clarified that there is currently no order for mass repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Gulf and Israel despite escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East.
During a Palace briefing, DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has noted that the situation has not reached Alert Level 4, the level that requires mandatory repatriation.
“Around 80 to 100 Filipinos in Dubai while 52 in Israel have so far sought repatriation. However, the airspace continues to remain closed and most airports in the Middle East have suspended their operations, which is the reason why we cannot conduct immediate repatriation,” said Cacdac in Filipino.
For now, the DMW, along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Migrant Workers Offices (MWO) across the Middle East, is focused on delivering in-country assistance.
This includes food and water distribution, temporary shelter, transport services to safer areas, and on-site coordination for workers affected by security alerts.
The agency is also working with the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and host governments to explore exit points should evacuation become necessary.
Moreover, Cacdac has mentioned that discussions are ongoing with the country’s Department of National Defense and private companies that can provide land, air, or sea transport options if repatriation efforts need to be scaled up.
The DMW and OWWA have continued to provide assistance to stranded Filipinos bound to the Middle East.
“A total of 57 Abu Dhabi-bound OFWs who were stranded at Hong Kong International Airport have safely returned to Manila early Monday, March 2, 2026, and were immediately assisted by the teams of DMW and OWWA,” stated the DMW.
Additionally, some OFWs were also given temporary housing and transportation assistance from OWWA.
According to the DFA, there are about 2 million OFWs in the Middle East as of 2025. Cacdac has stressed that despite challenges, the Philippine government remains ready to assist its nationals abroad.
Filipinos were advised to strictly follow safety protocols set by host countries, especially in areas under active security alerts.
Meanwhile, OWWA administrator Patricia Caunan has assured families and workers that the government’s 1348 hotline remains operational round-the-clock.
“The DMW and OWWA have a 24/7 operation center. This is the call center handling the 1348 hotline,” said Caunan in Filipino.
As of writing, at least 92 cases have been handled through the hotline. Most inquiries have come from families seeking updates on their relatives and asking about possible repatriation.
Country-specific hotlines and embassy contact details are regularly posted on official social media pages of the relevant agencies to guide Filipinos in need of assistance.
For UAE-based Filipinos, authorities have emphasised that there is currently no mandatory evacuation order. However, OFWs who feel unsafe or wish to return home may coordinate with the government through the DMW, OWWA, MWO, or the Philippine embassy.
Officials have reiterated that safety remains the top priority, and contingency plans are in place should the situation escalate further.
