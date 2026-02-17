Overseas Filipinos are urged to follow legal process, stay vigilant against job scams
Dubai: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a fresh warning to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly returning domestic workers, against illegal recruiters offering quick job transfers to the UAE using counterfeit overseas employment certificates (OECs).
OEC is a mandatory requirement for OFWs as the document serves as an exit clearance from the Philippines.
In an advisory, the DMW has cautioned OFWs, especially those who were previously employed in Saudi Arabia, not to fall for schemes promising immediate deployment to Dubai or Abu Dhabi through falsified documents.
“Do not agree and accept that you will be taken or given a work abroad using your old OEC, with a fake employer and destination just so you can leave the country (Philippines),” said DMW undersecretary Bernard Olalia.
He added, "Let us go through the process and we will help you. We will find an employer if you are having difficulty to find one."
The warning came after authorities have confirmed the arrest of alleged illegal recruiter Gie Celleros Viterbo, also known as “Ghie,” during the agency’s entrapment operation.
Viterbo was apprehended inside her condominium unit in Pasay city, Philippines after several victims reported her activities.
According to the statement, Viterbo allegedly used her victims’ previous Saudi employment contracts to process them as “returning workers” bound for Dubai.
The victims have also revealed that Viterbo promised monthly salaries ranging from $400 to $450 and has arranged connecting flights through Hong Kong and Doha to avoid inspection.
However, officers from the Bureau of Immigration and the DMW found out during the screening that the documents, including the OECs, have been falsified. The victims were then prevented from boarding their flights.
In light of this, DMW secretary Hans Cacdac said the government will file charges against Viterbo, including large-scale illegal recruitment and trafficking-related offenses. He also assured that the victims will be provided assistance and counseling services.
“The administration remains committed to protecting OFWs through safe, ethical, and lawful migration pathways,” said the DMW.
Meanwhile, the agency has also encouraged other potential victims of similar schemes to report illegal recruiters and cooperate with authorities.
“While the desire to return abroad is understandable, the government is ready to help workers find legitimate employment without risking their safety or future.”
Opportunities in destinations such as the UAE remain attractive for many aspiring OFWs. Nonetheless, Filipinos should remain aware and alert in order to secure legitimate jobs.