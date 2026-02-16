New OFW or changed jobs? Here are 3 ways to get your contract verified in the UAE

Contract verification is an essential step to safeguard Filipino workers' rights abroad
Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are reminded to ensure that their employment documents are in order to ensure that their rights and welfare are well covered while working abroad.
One key requirement for OFWs in the UAE is contract verification. According to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai and Northern Emirates, there are three ways for workers to have their employment contracts verified.
Whether it is a worker’s first time abroad or they have recently transferred to a new employer, applying for contract verification is mandatory. The process is also a prerequisite for obtaining an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), a document required for Filipino workers departing the Philippines for overseas employment.
OFWs may process their contract verification through MWO’s digital system, which allows submission of documents and payment of fees without visiting the physical office.
Moreover, the platform is directly linked to the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers’ e-registration system, enabling the automatic generation of the OEC once the contract has been verified.
The online service covers workers whose employment contracts and visas fall under MWO Dubai’s jurisdiction, including Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain. Sea-based visa categories are not included.
Workers with confirmed flights to the Philippines may visit the MWO office in Al Qusais 3, Dubai, one working day before their scheduled departure.
Those flying on a Saturday, Sunday, or Monday may report to the office on the Thursday or Friday prior to departure. If the day before the flight falls on a public holiday or non-working day, they may visit on the nearest working day before travel.
Meanwhile, OFWs who were unable to complete verification before travelling to the Philippines may authorise a representative to submit the documents at MWO Dubai. The representative may go to the office one to three days before the worker’s OEC appointment in the Philippines, or two to five days before the worker’s return flight to the UAE.
In a recent development, the MWO has partnered with VFS Global, an outsourcing and visa services provider, to expand access to contract verification services.
Under the arrangement, OFWs may book an appointment with VFS Global. After securing a schedule and finishing payment, workers may visit the nearest VFS Global Contract Verification Center (CVC) to submit their documents. Once verification is completed by the MWO, applicants will be notified by email when it is ready for collection at the CVC.
Additional services, such as passport delivery or SMS updates, are also available for an extra fee.
Skilled or company-sponsored workers must submit a copy of their valid employment contract that matches their visa or Emirates ID, with a minimum monthly basic salary of Dh1,500. They must also provide copies of their valid passport and UAE residence visa or Emirates ID issued in Dubai or the Northern Emirates.
Workers with no previous overseas employment record, those who changed job categories, or those employed by companies with violations may be required to submit additional documents, such as a trade license, Wage Protection System records or other proof of employment.
Domestic and sea-based workers are subject to a different set of requirements. Applicants are advised to check the official MWO Dubai website for the full list.
The contract verification fee is Dh40, payable to the MWO. Applicants who apply online must also pay a Dh21.50 convenience fee to cover system and processing costs charged by the service provider.
The convenience fee is charged upon submission, while the verification fee is collected only after approval. When paying the verification fee online, an additional Dh1 bank processing charge applies.
OFWs facing issues with the process are advised to contact MWO Dubai through its official communication channels and to check its website and social media pages for updates.