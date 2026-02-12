Philippines expands international cooperation to safeguard OFWs

Other partners include the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the International Labor Organisation (ILO), and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The UAE, being one of the top receiving countries of OFWs, is part of the ongoing discussions through the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, which highlights the need to enhance the labour mobility of workers.

During its year-end performance assessment and corporate planning session held in Makati, Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that it will strengthen partnerships with key host countries and international organisations to provide safer and fairer working conditions abroad.

The Philippine government is stepping up its international cooperation efforts that focus mainly on the welfare and rights of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), including the large Filipino community in the UAE.

The move comes amid ongoing concerns over illegal recruitment and human trafficking involving OFWs. Officials said stronger coordination with host governments is crucial to prevent abuse and ensure migration remains safe and transparent.

“He emphasised the importance of policy consultation, stakeholder engagement, strategic research, and collaborative activities in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting safe migration practices,” according to a statement released by the DMW.

Undersecretary Jainal Rasul Jr. has underscored the importance of stronger bilateral engagement and policy coordination in line with secretary Hans Cacdac’s 10-point agenda for safer migration, fair recruitment, and more transparent employment processes.

For OFWs in the UAE working in sectors from healthcare and hospitality to construction and domestic services, the renewed focus means continued efforts by the Philippine government to reinforce labor agreements and secure the welfare of one of the Emirates’ largest expatriate communities.

“To further improve performance in 2026, the cluster suggested increasing manpower, budget support, and additional equipment to enhance coordination and the delivery of responsive programs for OFWs.”

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.