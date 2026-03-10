No alert status for UAE: Filipino community assured government is ‘fully prepared’

Online meeting shares updates on assistance, verified information channels
Dubai: Leaders of the Filipino community in the UAE have joined Philippine government officials in an online coordination meeting to discuss contingency plans and welfare programmes for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid the current security situation in the Middle East.
Organised by the Filipino Social Club (FILSOC), the meeting has brought together community leaders from various sectors and emirates to receive updates directly from officials of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other agencies.
During a Zoom session, DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has delivered a message of reassurance to Filipinos working abroad.
“The department is working tirelessly and will not stop providing assistance to every OFW in need,” said Cacdac.
For his part, John Rio Bautista, labor attaché in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has reported that the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai continues to assist Filipinos facing difficulties, including those who may be stranded or seeking support.
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Atty. Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan also joined the meeting and has assured participants that the Philippine government holds coordinated efforts to those in need.
“The government is fully prepared to support OFWs who choose to return home. All you need to do is coordinate with our MWO," stated Caunan.
Meanwhile, DMW undersecretary Nikki Rubia-Tutay has announced that a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions will soon be published on the official MWO page.
Moreover, FILSOC president Ericson Reyes has urged community leaders to share only verified information from official government sources to prevent the spread of misinformation.
He has also expressed his gratitude to the officials for their continued dedication to overseas Filipinos.
“The UAE is not under any alert status and we need to remain calm. The government’s plans are proactive and already in place,” explained Reyes.
He added, “While we must remain alert to any official UAE government advisories, there is no reason to panic. We are encouraged to continue with our normal daily activities.”