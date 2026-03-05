GOLD/FOREX
No cause for alarm, Philippine Ambassador tells Filipinos in UAE

Ambassador Alfonso Ver assures Filipinos there are no casualties and UAE remains safe

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Ambassador Alfonso Ver has called on Filipinos to trust the UAE government’s generous efforts in protecting all nationals
Dubai: The Philippine ambassador to the UAE has reassured the Filipino community that the situation across the Emirates remains calm and stable, urging residents to stay informed and trust the UAE authorities.

In an interview with Philippine radio programme DZMM, ambassador Alfonso Ver has reiterated that there is no cause for alarm.

“Do not worry, the situation here in the UAE continues to be calm and we do not have any casualties so far,” said Ver in Filipino.

Situation remains peaceful

The envoy has emphasised that the UAE government continues to ensure the safety and protection of all residents, regardless of nationality.

He has encouraged the public to remain calm, rely only on official sources of information, and avoid spreading unverified reports that may cause unnecessary concern.

Ver has also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to protect its diverse communities, noting that residents continue with their daily lives normally.

Moreover, the ambassador has expressed appreciation to Filipino organisations and individuals in the country who have helped counter misinformation circulating on social media.

UAE’s protection

Additionally, Ver has conveyed the Filipino community’s solidarity with the UAE leadership during this time.

“We are so fortunate that we are living under the mantle of protection of this great country,” stated Ver.

He has reaffirmed that Filipinos stand firmly with the UAE and has expressed gratitude for the country’s continued efforts to protect all nationals living and working across the Emirates.

Embassy lines remain open

Meanwhile, the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi continues to keep its communication channels open for inquiries and assistance.

Officials have reminded the public to exercise caution when sharing personal information amid reports of individuals or groups claiming to represent the embassy, consulate or migrant workers offices.

Residents in need of assistance have been advised to contact the embassy directly through its official platforms and verify any communication before responding.

With nearly a million Filipinos in the UAE, the ambassador has reminded that measures are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

