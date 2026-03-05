No cause for alarm, Philippine Ambassador tells Filipinos in UAE

Ambassador Alfonso Ver assures Filipinos there are no casualties and UAE remains safe
Dubai: The Philippine ambassador to the UAE has reassured the Filipino community that the situation across the Emirates remains calm and stable, urging residents to stay informed and trust the UAE authorities.
In an interview with Philippine radio programme DZMM, ambassador Alfonso Ver has reiterated that there is no cause for alarm.
“Do not worry, the situation here in the UAE continues to be calm and we do not have any casualties so far,” said Ver in Filipino.
The envoy has emphasised that the UAE government continues to ensure the safety and protection of all residents, regardless of nationality.
He has encouraged the public to remain calm, rely only on official sources of information, and avoid spreading unverified reports that may cause unnecessary concern.
Ver has also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to protect its diverse communities, noting that residents continue with their daily lives normally.
Moreover, the ambassador has expressed appreciation to Filipino organisations and individuals in the country who have helped counter misinformation circulating on social media.
Additionally, Ver has conveyed the Filipino community’s solidarity with the UAE leadership during this time.
“We are so fortunate that we are living under the mantle of protection of this great country,” stated Ver.
He has reaffirmed that Filipinos stand firmly with the UAE and has expressed gratitude for the country’s continued efforts to protect all nationals living and working across the Emirates.
Meanwhile, the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi continues to keep its communication channels open for inquiries and assistance.
Officials have reminded the public to exercise caution when sharing personal information amid reports of individuals or groups claiming to represent the embassy, consulate or migrant workers offices.
Residents in need of assistance have been advised to contact the embassy directly through its official platforms and verify any communication before responding.
With nearly a million Filipinos in the UAE, the ambassador has reminded that measures are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.
