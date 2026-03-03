GOLD/FOREX
Philippine crisis alert levels: What overseas Filipinos need to know

UAE not under any alert as officials assure strong security systems

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Filipinos are urged to rely on official advisories and verified information, while remaining calm and vigilant
Reuters

Dubai: Amid the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has stepped up coordination with its foreign posts across the Middle East to safeguard overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The DFA has noted that its embassies and consulates in the region “remain on the ground and vigilant” as they continue to monitor developments and extend assistance where needed. Crisis alert levels are also being reviewed and updated depending on the security situation in each country.

For the millions of OFWs in the Middle East, understanding these alert levels is key to knowing what actions may be taken should tensions escalate.

What is a crisis alert system?

The crisis alert system serves as the basis for emergency repatriation and deployment restrictions. It may be activated during pandemics, medical hazards, as well as peace and order situations including the present US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

Each alert level corresponds to a specific set of advisories and government measures, ranging from precautionary steps to full evacuation.

Alert level 1: Precautionary phase

Alert level 1 is declared when there are early signs of instability or when a threat is confined to a limited area. At this stage, Filipinos are advised to take precautions and avoid non-essential movement, particularly in affected locations. Travel may continue, but with normal caution exercised.

During this phase, the concerned Philippine post establishes a crisis management team to closely monitor developments.

Alert level 2: Restriction phase

Alert level 2 is imposed when violence or instability spreads to nearby areas or when an external attack becomes imminent. Filipinos are advised to shelter in place and steer clear of high-risk locations.

Travel to the affected country is not prohibited, but heightened security risks mean increased caution should be exercised. The Philippine post activates its contingency plan in preparation for possible escalation.

Alert level 3: Voluntary repatriation phase

When unrest intensifies significantly or when a serious external threat looms, alert level 3 may be issued. At this stage, Filipinos are encouraged to leave voluntarily through relocation or repatriation.

Travel to the affected country is strongly discouraged due to serious risks to safety and security. Philippine posts coordinate closely with relevant government agencies to facilitate repatriation efforts.

Alert level 4: Mandatory evacuation phase

Alert Level 4 is the highest crisis alert and is declared in cases of large-scale civil conflict or a full-blown external attack. Filipinos are urged to evacuate and join government-led repatriation efforts. 

Travel to the affected country is prohibited and full evacuation and contingency operations are implemented by the concerned Philippine post.

UAE not under any alert

As of writing, the UAE has not been placed under any crisis alert level. This reflects confidence in the country’s security infrastructure, including what officials describe as the “best air-to-air missile defence systems in the world.”

Moreover, authorities have stressed that residents should rely on official advisories and verified information, while remaining calm and vigilant.

Emergency contacts for Filipinos in the UAE

The DFA has urged OFWs and other nationals in the UAE to keep emergency contact numbers readily available. 

Abu Dhabi

  • Assistance-to-nationals (For OFWS)

    +971 56 270 9157

    +971 54 725 8482

  • Assistance-to-nationals (For non-OFWS)

    +971 50 443 8003

  • Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) services

    +971 54 557 2121

Dubai and Northern Emirates

  • Assistance-to-nationals (For OFWS)

    +971 56 353 5558 

  • Assistance-to-nationals (For non-OFWS)

    +971 56 501 5756

  • OWWA services

    +971 50 558 5536

Filipinos in affected areas are advised to follow host government directives, remain vigilant, and keep track of all relevant advisories as the regional situation develops.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
