The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) have noted that the group is the first batch of Filipino nationals repatriated from Iran since the US and Israel carried out a joint military operation against Iran on February 28.

Dubai: Nine overseas Filipinos have safely returned to the Philippines after being evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing situation in the region.

"The DFA, through its Foreign Service Posts and offices, reaffirms its commitment to implementing the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to assist Filipinos overseas and ensure their safe return home," stated the agency.

According to the DFA, officials have facilitated the group’s land crossing out of Iran and have arranged their onward flight back to the Philippines, ensuring their safe passage as regional tensions continue.

The nine Filipinos have been evacuated between March 10 to 11 through coordinated efforts of the Philippine embassies in Iran and Türkiye.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged Filipinos in affected areas to remain in contact with the embassy and stay updated on official advisories.

The DFA has estimated that around 800 Filipinos currently reside in Iran with most of them as spouses of Iranian nationals.

Meanwhile, DFA undersecretary for migration affairs Ezzedin Tago has revealed that they have received 327 repatriation requests from Filipinos across the Middle East as of March 10.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.