GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Nine Filipinos from Iran safely return to Philippines

DFA says this is the first batch of nationals repatriated from Iran

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
DFA welcomes the arrival of nine overseas Filipinos repatriated from Iran
DFA welcomes the arrival of nine overseas Filipinos repatriated from Iran
Website / Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines

Dubai: Nine overseas Filipinos have safely returned to the Philippines after being evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing situation in the region.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) have noted that the group is the first batch of Filipino nationals repatriated from Iran since the US and Israel carried out a joint military operation against Iran on February 28.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Land crossing

The nine Filipinos have been evacuated between March 10 to 11 through coordinated efforts of the Philippine embassies in Iran and Türkiye.

According to the DFA, officials have facilitated the group’s land crossing out of Iran and have arranged their onward flight back to the Philippines, ensuring their safe passage as regional tensions continue.

"The DFA, through its Foreign Service Posts and offices, reaffirms its commitment to implementing the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to assist Filipinos overseas and ensure their safe return home," stated the agency.

Filipino community in Iran

Meanwhile, DFA undersecretary for migration affairs Ezzedin Tago has revealed that they have received 327 repatriation requests from Filipinos across the Middle East as of March 10.

The DFA has estimated that around 800 Filipinos currently reside in Iran with most of them as spouses of Iranian nationals.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged Filipinos in affected areas to remain in contact with the embassy and stay updated on official advisories.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Filipinos are urged to rely on official advisories and verified information, while remaining calm and vigilant

Crisis alert levels: What Filipinos abroad need to know

3m read
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar safe in Dubai amid flight cancellation

2m read
Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States in Tehran

No Pinoys hurt in Iran attacks, embassies on high alert

2m read
Any alteration, addition, or destruction of contents in the Philippine passport is strictly prohibited

Philippines warns against souvenir stamps on passports

1m read