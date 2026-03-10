How Filipinos in the Middle East can get free calls back home

“Libreng Tawag” programme offers free calls, data, and messaging for OFWs
Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East can now call their families back home for free through the “Libreng Tawag” or free call programme by the Philippine government.
In light of the ongoing regional tensions, Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed telecommunications companies to provide free communication services to OFWs in the Middle East including those in Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
In a Facebook post, the president has noted that the initiative is part of wider government efforts to assist Filipinos abroad during uncertain times.
“Our public telecommunications entities will also set up free call stations in selected business centers located in major malls to help families stay in touch with their loved ones abroad,” said Marcos.
He added, “Through these efforts, we want to ensure that our kababayans (countrymen) can remain connected with their families, offer comfort to one another, and confirm their safety without additional financial burden.”
Subscribers of Globe Telecom and its sub-brand TM (Touch Mobile) in the Middle East automatically receive a roaming package that includes 1GB of mobile data, 15 minutes of calls, and 15 text messages valid for seven days.
It activates automatically once the user connects to a partner network abroad.
The roaming support is available to Globe prepaid, postpaid, and TM subscribers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Moreover, subscribers of Smart Communications can place free calls to the Philippines using the TinBo app, which works with a smart virtual number for overseas users.
On the other hand, families in the Philippines can call loved ones in the Middle East for free through PLDT landlines by dialing the international code.
The service covers several countries in the region, including Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Additionally, DITO Telecommunity has also launched free calls for its subscribers in the Middle East.
Under the programme, Filipinos in the Philippines can call DITO numbers abroad free of charge, regardless of whether the caller is using Globe, Smart, or DITO networks. The free calls apply as long as the recipient is a DITO subscriber.
The service is available in various countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Earlier, Marcos has advised Filipinos in the Middle East to stay in safe places and remain vigilant while authorities continue to assess conditions and coordinate with host governments.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers have been assisting overseas Filipinos in affected countries and preparing contingency measures, including possible repatriation if needed.