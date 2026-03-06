Philippine president to push for peace, raise Middle East crisis in UN meeting

Marcos to meet UN chief, rally support for bid on UN Security Council seat
Dubai: The Philippine president is set to raise the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and call for peace during his engagements at the United Nations (UN) in New York from March 9 to 10.
The president is expected to use the international platform to call for restraint and adherence to international law amid rising tensions in the region.
In a press briefing, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson assistant secretary Angelica Escalona has noted that Marcos would highlight the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to prevent further escalation.
“The president will offer a voice from our region, from developing countries, and call for restraint, respect for international law, including the UN charter and humanitarian law, and for all concerned to return to the negotiating table for peace,” said Escalona.
During the visit, Marcos will also hold talks with UN secretary general António Guterres to tackle the situation in the Middle East.
Apart from addressing the crisis, Marcos is slated to seek broader international support for the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
“In his address at the general assembly, the president will underscore how the Philippines has continuously and constructively engaged the United Nations and UN member states since the UN’s founding in 1945 to advance the rule of law, multilateralism, sustainable development, climate resilience, humanitarian action, and the promotion of human rights and protection of vulnerable groups in conflict situations,” stated Escalona.
According to the DFA, securing a UNSC seat would strengthen the Philippines’ voice on issues affecting national interests, including sovereignty, maritime security, global economy, and safety of overseas Filipino workers.
Marcos will embark on a working visit to the US from March 8 to 11.
Meanwhile, oil prices have surged amid Iran’s retaliatory against US and Israel. In response, the Philippine government has prepared contingency measures to mitigate the potential economic fallout.
