Air India cancels New York, Newark flights amid severe US winter storm

Severe snowstorm disrupts flights; passengers advised to contact airlines.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Air India cancels New York and Newark flights on February 23 as a Nor’easter threatens the East Coast.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark on February 23 as a severe winter storm barrels toward the US East Coast.

The Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard-like conditions across New York, New Jersey, and adjoining areas, significantly affecting flight operations.

Air India prioritises passenger safety

In a statement, Air India said the cancellations were implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and crew. The airline’s teams will provide assistance to all passengers booked on affected flights.

Passengers are advised to contact Air India’s 24×7 call centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999 or visit airindia.com for updates and rebooking options.

Emirates flights disrupted

Emirates has similarly cancelled and rescheduled several flights to and from New York and Newark due to the storm. The Dubai-based airline advised passengers to contact the airline or their travel agencies for rebooking.

Those on connecting flights via Dubai will be automatically rebooked to their final destinations. Emirates has urged travellers to monitor flight status and update contact details to receive the latest information.

Widespread disruption expected

The East Coast is expected to face extensive travel disruption, including hazardous road conditions, power outages, and heavy snow. Authorities have warned that New York City could experience its first major blizzard since 2016. Passengers are urged to stay indoors and take all necessary precautions.

