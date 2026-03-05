The airline issued a statement on Thursday to address circulating claims that its aircraft had bypassed established flight restrictions. Officials confirmed that the carrier does not operate within any prohibited zones.

"These claims circulating on social media are incorrect and do not reflect our actual flight operations or safety protocols," the airline stated, adding that operational decisions are reviewed continuously to ensure the security of both passengers and crew.

By addressing the reports directly, Air India aims to reassure its passenger base in the UAE and the wider region of its commitment to safety over operational convenience.

The airline is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has begun operating select flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers, giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing.

Passengers with confirmed bookings made on or before February 28, 2026 for flights to and from the Middle East, the UK, and Europe—travel scheduled up to March10, 2026—can now opt for complimentary rescheduling or full refunds their flights are cancelled.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

