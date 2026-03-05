GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air India denies flying over restricted airspace in the Middle East

Air India prioritises passenger safety over convenience, dismissing flight path rumours

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Air India does not operate flights over any restricted airspace.
X / @AirIndia_News

Dubai: Air India has dismissed social media reports claiming the carrier operated flights through restricted Middle East amid heightened regional tensions, clarifying that all routes remain compliant with international safety advisories.

The airline issued a statement on Thursday to address circulating claims that its aircraft had bypassed established flight restrictions. Officials confirmed that the carrier does not operate within any prohibited zones.

"These claims circulating on social media are incorrect and do not reflect our actual flight operations or safety protocols," the airline stated, adding that operational decisions are reviewed continuously to ensure the security of both passengers and crew.

According to the airline, flight planning currently relies on a combination of real-time data and advisories from international aviation bodies.

By addressing the reports directly, Air India aims to reassure its passenger base in the UAE and the wider region of its commitment to safety over operational convenience.

Air India offers free rescheduling and refunds

Air India has introduced flexible travel options as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to impact flight operations.

Passengers with confirmed bookings made on or before February 28, 2026 for flights to and from the Middle East, the UK, and Europe—travel scheduled up to March10, 2026—can now opt for complimentary rescheduling or full refunds their flights are cancelled.

The airline is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has begun operating select flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers, giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
