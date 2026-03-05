Flights to/from Middle East, UK, and Europe up to March 10 affected
Air India has introduced flexible travel options as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to impact flight operations.
Passengers with confirmed bookings made on or before February 28, 2026 for flights to and from the Middle East, the UK, and Europe—travel scheduled up to March10, 2026—can now opt for complimentary rescheduling or full refunds their flights are cancelled.
The airline is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has begun operating select flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers, giving highest priority to their safety and wellbeing.
While most operations to the Middle East will remain suspended until 11:59 PM IST on 5 March 2026, Air India plans to resume scheduled flights to and from Jeddah from 5 March:
AI2255/2256 – Delhi–Jeddah–Delhi
AI2251/2252 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai
AI2245/2246 – Mumbai–Jeddah–Mumbai
Additionally, an extra service AI909D/996D will operate early on 5 March on the Mumbai–Dubai–Delhi route using a B777 aircraft with larger capacity to repatriate stranded passengers.
Air India regrets the inconvenience caused by the suspension of its Middle East flights and remains committed to assisting passengers with alternative arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling.
Passengers are advised to check flight status on airindia.com or contact the 24/7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333 / +91 1169329999 for assistance.