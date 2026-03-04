UK visa applications resume; most countries limited to passport returns
Dubai: Visa services are slowly resuming at the Dubai centre of VFS Global, but only for some countries.
VFS Global said it has restarted partial operations amid ongoing regional disruptions. Some applicants can submit fresh visa applications. However, all countries are returning passports to applicants.
For the UK, for example, VFS said on its website: “VFS Global is pleased to inform customers that the UK Visa Application Centres (VACs) in the UAE will resume accepting visa applications from March 4.”
“Customers submitting new applications will be able to book or reschedule appointments online from this date by logging in to their account,” it said.
It added that customers with confirmed appointments during the closure will be contacted by staff via email or call to reschedule.
However, Germany is not accepting any new applications and is only returning passports of existing applicants.
The company said in a message: “Based on Embassy regulations, please be advised that due to the ongoing situation, we are currently unable to accept new visa applications until further notice. At this time, the Visa Application Centre will operate solely for passport returns.”
VFS told Gulf News that Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, DVPC, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa DHA, Sweden and the Netherlands are only returning passports.
A spokesperson said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and planning our country operations in accordance with safety regulations, local law and order requirements, and advisories issued by our client governments.” Travellers are advised to contact VFS before visiting the centre.
VFS also said it remains fully committed to supporting the UAE and its communities. “We will continue to operate with responsibility and in alignment with local authorities,” it said.
The advisory from the world’s biggest visa processing facility comes four days into the US-Israel war against Iran, the fallout of which has impacted all Gulf countries, including the UAE.
The UAE has rejected any kind of military solution with Iran and has urged peaceful dialogue. Gulf states were heavily affected by the retaliation, even though they had earlier said their airspace and territory would not be used in any action against Iran.
The Ministry of Defence said Iranian forces targeted the UAE with 186 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles and 812 drones as of publication. Most of the incoming threats were intercepted.