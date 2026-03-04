GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

VFS Global resumes some visa services in Dubai amid US-Israel war on Iran

UK visa applications resume; most countries limited to passport returns

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
VFS Global had stopped accepting applications,
VFS Global had stopped accepting applications,
VFS Global

Dubai: Visa services are slowly resuming at the Dubai centre of VFS Global, but only for some countries.

VFS Global said it has restarted partial operations amid ongoing regional disruptions. Some applicants can submit fresh visa applications. However, all countries are returning passports to applicants.

For the UK, for example, VFS said on its website: “VFS Global is pleased to inform customers that the UK Visa Application Centres (VACs) in the UAE will resume accepting visa applications from March 4.”

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

“Customers submitting new applications will be able to book or reschedule appointments online from this date by logging in to their account,” it said.

It added that customers with confirmed appointments during the closure will be contacted by staff via email or call to reschedule.

However, Germany is not accepting any new applications and is only returning passports of existing applicants.

The company said in a message: “Based on Embassy regulations, please be advised that due to the ongoing situation, we are currently unable to accept new visa applications until further notice. At this time, the Visa Application Centre will operate solely for passport returns.”

Which countries are not accepting new applicants

VFS told Gulf News that Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, DVPC, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa DHA, Sweden and the Netherlands are only returning passports.

A spokesperson said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and planning our country operations in accordance with safety regulations, local law and order requirements, and advisories issued by our client governments.” Travellers are advised to contact VFS before visiting the centre.

VFS also said it remains fully committed to supporting the UAE and its communities. “We will continue to operate with responsibility and in alignment with local authorities,” it said.

The advisory from the world’s biggest visa processing facility comes four days into the US-Israel war against Iran, the fallout of which has impacted all Gulf countries, including the UAE.

The UAE has rejected any kind of military solution with Iran and has urged peaceful dialogue. Gulf states were heavily affected by the retaliation, even though they had earlier said their airspace and territory would not be used in any action against Iran.

The Ministry of Defence said Iranian forces targeted the UAE with 186 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles and 812 drones as of publication. Most of the incoming threats were intercepted.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Escalation or dilemma? The Gulf’s turning point

4m read
This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired from a boat during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz on edge: Oil shipments pause

3m read
London Bridge in central London, one of the UK’s most recognisable landmarks, as the country rolls out its new digital eVisa system for travellers.

UK eVisa changes explained for UAE residents

3m read
A view of the Strait of Hormuz.

New Iran-US tensions: Impact on Strait of Hormuz, oil

3m read