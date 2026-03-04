GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Fujairah Airport launches special charter flights for stranded travellers

SalamAir partnership to connect travellers to India, Turkey and Pakistan

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SalamAir to operate services via Muscat to five international destinations on March 4 and 5.
SalamAir to operate services via Muscat to five international destinations on March 4 and 5.

Dubai: Fujairah International Airport has joined hands with Oman-based airline SalamAir to operate special charter flights to help travellers return home amid ongoing regional tensions.

The flights will run on March 4 and 5, 2026, with a stop in Muscat. From there, passengers can travel onwards to five destinations: Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul and Karachi.

Travellers can book tickets through SalamAir’s official website or authorised travel agents.

Airport officials said the move is part of efforts to support those facing travel disruption and to ensure safe and smooth journeys during a difficult period. Teams at the airport have coordinated with the airline, ground staff and authorities to manage operations and assist passengers throughout the process.

Fujairah International Airport said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will respond to changing travel needs as required.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEFujairahUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

An Emirates flight taxis at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai.

Urgent advisory for UAE fliers on special flights

2m read
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight update: Scheduled flights remain cancelled

4m read
UAE airports, airlines pause services amid ongoing regional tensions.

UAE airlines resume limited flights from today evening

3m read
Airline urges passengers to check status before heading to airport.

flydubai resumes limited flights from tonight

1m read