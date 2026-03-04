The flights will run on March 4 and 5, 2026, with a stop in Muscat. From there, passengers can travel onwards to five destinations: Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul and Karachi.

Fujairah International Airport said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will respond to changing travel needs as required.

Airport officials said the move is part of efforts to support those facing travel disruption and to ensure safe and smooth journeys during a difficult period. Teams at the airport have coordinated with the airline, ground staff and authorities to manage operations and assist passengers throughout the process.

