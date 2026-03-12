Passengers are advised to travel to the airport only with a confirmed booking
Etihad Airways has announced its updated flight schedule, covering flights until March 15. The airline advised that guests with existing bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.
Tickets for all available flights are now on sale through etihad.com, where passengers can also check flight status, manage bookings, and access updated travel information. The airline urges all travellers to monitor the schedule closely and confirm their bookings before travelling to the airport.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Guests are advised to verify their bookings and check the flight status before travelling to the airport to avoid any delays or confusion.
Ensure your contact details are correct and monitor the schedule for any updates or changes.
Guests with previous bookings or new ticket purchases should check flight status online before heading to the airport.
Authorities advise guests not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by Etihad or holding a confirmed booking on the updated flights.
Etihad warned of fake accounts posing as the airline, offering fraudulent refund forms. Guests are reminded that Etihad will never request passwords, one-time codes, payment details, or sensitive information via social media. Official sources include etihad.com and verified social accounts.
Check your flight status online before travelling.
Ensure your contact details in the booking are up to date.
Tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, with travel dates up to 21 March 2026, may be rebooked free of charge on flights until 15 May 2026.
Refund requests for flights until 21 March can be submitted online or via travel agents.
Guests who booked through agents should contact their agent directly.
High call volumes may delay response times. Guests are encouraged to use the online refund form for faster processing.
Safety remains the airline’s top priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.