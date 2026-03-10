GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Airways updates limited flight schedule: Check destinations until March 12

Passengers must hold confirmed bookings before visiting the airport, Etihad says

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Etihad Airways has released its latest limited flight schedule, operating to key destinations from Abu Dhabi. The airline has listed flights for March 10, 11 and 12, 2026, allowing passengers with existing bookings to be accommodated as soon as possible.

The airline advises travellers not to go to the airport unless they hold a confirmed booking or have been contacted directly by Etihad. All flights will operate only after complete safety and security checks.

Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible, and tickets are available for purchase on etihad.com, the airline said on its website.

Flight schedule from Abu Dhabi – March 10

Etihad Airways will operate flights from Abu Dhabi to a range of key destinations on March 10, 2026. Departure times and flight numbers are as follows:

Flight schedule from Abu Dhabi – March 11

Departure times and flight numbers are as follows:

Flight schedule from Abu Dhabi – March 12

Departure times and flight numbers are as follows:

Passenger guidance:

  • Check your flight status at etihad.com before travelling.

  • Ensure your contact details in the booking are up to date.

  • Tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with travel dates up to March 21, may be rebooked free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights until May 15, 2026.

  • Refunds for flights until March 21 can be requested via etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through your travel agent.

Scheduled destinations (March 6–19) include Ahmedabad, Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Cairo, Delhi, Dubai, Jeddah, Karachi, London (Heathrow), Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York (JFK), Paris, Riyadh, Sydney, Tokyo, and more.

Etihad Airways said all services are subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on airspace conditions. Passengers are advised to check the latest schedule online for specific days of operation.

The airline emphasised that safety remains its top priority, and flights will operate only once all safety criteria are fully met.

