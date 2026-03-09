Indian airlines plan 50 flights today, UAE airports lead operations

Airlines adjust operations to ensure passenger safety and smooth flights.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, which continues to affect air travel between India and the region. Airlines are making operational adjustments to ensure passenger safety and smooth flight operations.
Data for March 7 shows 51 inbound flights from West Asia carrying 8,175 passengers to India.
On 8 March 2026, Indian carriers – including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa – planned 49 inbound flights from airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, as well as Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility.
As of 9 March, Indian carriers are planning 50 inbound flights from the region. Airlines continue to assess conditions at other airports in West Asia, with the possibility of operating additional flights if feasible.
The Ministry is coordinating with airlines and stakeholders while monitoring airfares to prevent undue surge during this period. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight schedule updates.