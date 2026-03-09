GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Indian airlines plan 50 flights today, UAE airports lead operations

Airlines adjust operations to ensure passenger safety and smooth flights.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Air India, IndiGo plan special Gulf flights to bring back stranded passengers
Air India, IndiGo plan special Gulf flights to bring back stranded passengers

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, which continues to affect air travel between India and the region. Airlines are making operational adjustments to ensure passenger safety and smooth flight operations.

Data for March 7 shows 51 inbound flights from West Asia carrying 8,175 passengers to India.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Flights from UAE and neighbouring hubs

On 8 March 2026, Indian carriers – including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa – planned 49 inbound flights from airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, as well as Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility.

Plans for March 9

As of 9 March, Indian carriers are planning 50 inbound flights from the region. Airlines continue to assess conditions at other airports in West Asia, with the possibility of operating additional flights if feasible.

Passenger guidance

The Ministry is coordinating with airlines and stakeholders while monitoring airfares to prevent undue surge during this period. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight schedule updates.

Related Topics:
air indiaIndia UAE travelUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

52,000 Indians fly home: Day 9 key updates for UAE, GCC

3m read
Passengers urged to check updates as airspace disruptions continue.

Oman Air cancels flights to Dubai, Doha and Gulf cities

1m read
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight status today: Latest updates for travellers

3m read
Passengers urged to check airline updates as flights gradually resume.

Travel update: IndiGo, Air India plan 58 flights

2m read