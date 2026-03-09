GOLD/FOREX
UAE air defences responding to missile threat

Authorities urge residents to stay safe and follow official updates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE Flag
UAE Flag

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that air defences are currently addressing a missile threat. Residents are advised to remain in safe locations and follow all warnings and updates from official channels.

Officials stated that the sounds reported in various areas of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets engaging drones and loitering munitions.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to stay in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.

The alert did not specify exact locations; all residents are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to official safety guidance.

What residents should do during emergency alerts

  • Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

  • Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

  • Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

  • Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.

