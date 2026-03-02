UAE, US and Arab states condemn Iranian missile attacks

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, and the United States strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.