Up to 40 high-ranking Iranian officials killed in initial strikes: Chinese media

CGTN reports that as many as 40 senior Iranian officials eliminated in first wave
As many as 40 high-ranking Iranian officials were eliminated in the initial wave of strikes on Saturday, Chinese state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Sunday.
Iranian state television has confirmed on Sunday the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, declaring a 40-day national mourning period following what it described as large-scale strikes on Tehran.
According to Iranian media reports, Defence Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to the Supreme Leader and former national security chief, was also killed in the attacks allegedly carried out by US and Israeli forces.
Axios, quoting officials, also confirmed the death of Shamkhani, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasir Zadeh, and the Iranian “intelligence chief.”
US President Donald Trump claimed that Khamenei had been killed during precision strikes on Tehran in the early hours of February 28.
Iranian state TV later confirmed the reports, marking one of the most consequential leadership changes in the history of the Islamic Republic.
As Iran confronts a sudden power vacuum, regional tensions have surged, with airspace closures and heightened military alerts reported across parts of the Middle East.
China Global Television Network (CGTN) is the international broadcasting arm of China’s state media network. It operates under China Media Group, which is overseen by the Chinese government.
Axios, founded in 2016, is an American news website based in Virginia, is controlled by Cox Enterprises.