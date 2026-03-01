As of late Saturday, authorities did not confirm the report, and Tehran officials have indicated the Supreme Leader may still be alive pending further verification.

US President Donald Trump also said the reports were accurate. In a brief phone interview with NBC News, Trump said, “We feel that that is a correct story,” adding that “a large amount of leadership” in Iran had been killed. He claimed that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership was “gone,” though there has been no independent verification or confirmation from Tehran.

Given the gravity of this claim, media organisations are attributing it carefully: “Sources say…” or “Reports indicate…” rather than stating it as verified fact. Until there is official confirmation from the Iranian government or unequivocal independent verification, Khamenei’s status remains a subject of intense speculation.

The IRGC is deeply intertwined with Khamenei’s authority. As the elite military body entrusted with both internal security and regional operations, the IRGC answers directly to the Supreme Leader. Its generals have played leading roles in strategy and in suppressing protests at home.

The Assembly of Experts — the clerical body tasked with choosing the next Supreme Leader — would play a central role, but its members are vetted by bodies loyal to the current establishment.

If Khamenei were indeed killed — and that remains unconfirmed — it would be one of the most significant developments in modern Middle Eastern history:

Khamenei has served as Iran’s Supreme Leader — the highest office in the country — since the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. The position places him above the elected branches of government and gives him ultimate authority over the military, judiciary, foreign policy, security services and state media.

