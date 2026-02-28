With Iran responding to the attacks and Washington describing the campaign as “massive and ongoing,” attention now turns to who truly holds power in the Islamic Republic — and who will ultimately decide how Iran responds.

In times of crisis, especially war, decision-making narrows to a small inner circle of clerical leadership and military commanders. Understanding how that system works is key to understanding what happens next.

The Guardian Council is one of the most powerful institutions in Iran because it shapes who can hold office and what laws can pass:

It has 12 members — six Islamic clerics directly appointed by the Supreme Leader, and six jurists nominated by the judiciary (also under the Supreme Leader’s power) and confirmed by parliament.

This council can veto laws passed by the elected parliament and has the authority to approve or disqualify candidates for elections to the presidency, parliament (Majlis), and the Assembly of Experts.

