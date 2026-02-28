Dubai suspends flights at DXB and Al Maktoum airports amid regional tensions

Passengers told not to travel to airport as regional tensions disrupt aviation
Dubai: Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been suspended until further notice, authorities said on Saturday, as regional airspace closures continue to disrupt travel across the Gulf.
Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport and to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight schedule updates.
The suspension follows a wave of airspace shutdowns across parts of the Middle East amid escalating hostilities.
The UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait temporarily closed or restricted their airspace, prompting airlines to cancel, reroute or suspend services as a precaution.
Carriers operating out of Dubai, including Emirates and flydubai, have cancelled all operations on February 28.
Dubai's flag carrier Emirates told Gulf News, "Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai."
"We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities," it added.
Meanwhile, flydubai said, "This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, and we are working with the relevant authorities while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly."
Authorities have not said when operations at DXB and DWC will resume. Travellers are being urged to monitor official channels and remain in contact with their airlines for rebooking and refund options.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Refresh for updates.