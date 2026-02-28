Flights cancelled and delayed due to temporary partial closure
Dubai: Dubai Airports has urged travellers not to head to Dubai International Airport or Al Maktoum International Airport.
The advisory has been issued after Dubai Airports confirmed that some flights at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) are cancelled or delayed due to the temporary partial closure of UAE airspace, as an exceptional precautionary measure amid evolving regional security developments.
“We urge travellers to check with airlines and not to head to DXB or DWC at this time as we continue to monitor developments. Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety and passenger wellbeing,” Dubai Airports said in a statement.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” it added.