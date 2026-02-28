GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

US, Israel war on Iran: Dubai Airports asks passengers not to head to DXB, DWC airports

Flights cancelled and delayed due to temporary partial closure

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
AFP

Dubai: Dubai Airports has urged travellers not to head to Dubai International Airport or Al Maktoum International Airport.

The advisory has been issued after Dubai Airports confirmed that some flights at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) are cancelled or delayed due to the temporary partial closure of UAE airspace, as an exceptional precautionary measure amid evolving regional security developments. 

“We urge travellers to check with airlines and not to head to DXB or DWC at this time as we continue to monitor developments. Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety and passenger wellbeing,” Dubai Airports said in a statement.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” it added.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Picture used for illustrative purposes

Sharjah Airport issues passenger advisory

30m ago1m read
The early morning fog formed as humid conditions spread across parts of the country overnight. One flight diversion was reported at DXB.

Fog hits UAE: One DXB diversion, Sharjah issues alert

2m read
Dubai Mall on New Year's Eve. The emirate recorded 19.59 million overnight visitors between January and December 2025 — a 5 per cent increase compared to last year.

Dubai's record run sets stage for DWC era

4m read
The first crewed aerial taxi took off from Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Photo used for illustrative purposes.

DXB CEO wants to use VIP tunnel for air taxi passengers

3m read