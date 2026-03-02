Dubai airports to partially resume flights from Monday evening

A small number of flights will be permitted to operate from DXB and DWC
Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin on the evening of March 2.
According to a statement carried by the Government of Dubai Media Office, a small number of flights will be permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).
Travellers have been advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.