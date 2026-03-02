GOLD/FOREX
Dubai airports to partially resume flights from Monday evening

A small number of flights will be permitted to operate from DXB and DWC

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai airports to partially resume flights from Monday evening
Dubai Airports

Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin on the evening of March 2. 

According to a statement carried by the Government of Dubai Media Office, a small number of flights will be permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC). 

Travellers have been advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

