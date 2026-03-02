DUBAI: The war between Iran and the United States and Israel expanded sharply on Monday, drawing in Iranian-backed militias and Hezbollah as airstrikes intensified, regional oil infrastructure came under attack and casualties mounted across multiple countries.

The Iranian Red Crescent said at least 555 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the US-Israeli air campaign, with 131 cities hit.

“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so,” he told British newspaper the Daily Mail, the latest of several interviews with media outlets Sunday.

In Kuwait City, fire and smoke rose from inside the US Embassy compound after it was struck. Kuwait’s defence ministry also said “several” American warplanes crashed in the country, though it did not specify the cause. The pilots were hospitalised in stable condition.

Iran has also threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil trade passes. Several vessels have reportedly come under attack.

The US military said B-2 stealth bombers struck ballistic missile facilities using 2,000-pound bombs. President Donald Trump claimed nine Iranian warships had been sunk and that the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been “largely destroyed.”

