Iran threatens immediate strikes on US bases and carriers in event of attack

“If the Americans make such a mistake, it will not go the way Trump imagines,” he said. “This would not be a short operation followed by a victory tweet. Our response would be decisive and immediate.”

An Iranian military spokesman said any future response would be far stronger than past actions. Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told state television that US aircraft carriers had “serious vulnerabilities” and that American bases across the Gulf were within range of Iran’s missiles.

Iran has warned it would strike US military bases and aircraft carriers without delay if it comes under attack, sharply raising tensions with Washington and Europe. The warning came after US President Donald Trump said “time is running out” for Tehran, and the European Union designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group.

A Gulf official, speaking anonymously, said fears of a US strike were widespread. “It would bring chaos to the region,” the official said, warning of severe economic fallout. Oil and gas prices would surge, affecting not only the Middle East but also the United States, the official added.

Iran reacted angrily, calling the decision “illogical and irresponsible” and accusing the EU of acting under pressure from the US and Israel. Tehran has blamed both countries for unrest at home, claiming foreign-backed groups turned peaceful protests into violent unrest.

Another woman, also 29 and unemployed, said living conditions had reached a breaking point. “This is the lowest point of my life,” she said. “The economy is bad and people have lost hope.”

On the streets of Tehran, many residents spoke of exhaustion and uncertainty. A 29-year-old waitress told AFP that she feared war was becoming unavoidable. “I don’t want war,” she said. “I just want something to change for the better.”

President Trump initially warned Iran over the deaths of protesters but has since shifted his focus to Tehran’s nuclear programme, which Western powers believe is aimed at developing atomic weapons. On Wednesday, he said US forces in the region were “ready, willing and able” to act.

In Tehran, large billboards now line the streets, including one depicting a US aircraft carrier being destroyed — a stark image reflecting how close the crisis appears to be.

Rights group HRANA says at least 6,479 people were killed during the protests, though verification has been slowed by internet restrictions. Other groups believe the real number could be far higher.

