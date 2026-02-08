Iran draws red line on uranium enrichment: ‘US military deployment does not scare us’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would never give up enrichment, insisting that US military deployments — including an aircraft carrier strike group — would not intimidate the Islamic republic. His remarks came days after Iran and the United States resumed talks in Oman for the first time in years, even as sanctions, tariff threats and military pressure continue to shadow the negotiations.

“Why do we insist on enrichment and refuse to give it up, even if war is imposed on us?” Araghchi said at a forum in Tehran attended by Agence France-Presse. “Because no one has the right to dictate our behaviour.”

The comments came just days after Iran and the United States reopened talks in Oman — their first in years — aimed at reviving negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran is seeking the lifting of US sanctions, while Washington wants strict limits on enrichment.

“The continuation of sanctions and military actions raises doubts about the readiness of the other side for genuine negotiations,” he said, adding that Iran would assess US actions before deciding whether to continue talks.

US President Donald Trump described the Oman talks as “very good” and said more were planned, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called them “a step forward” — underscoring a sharp contrast in tone between Iran’s political leadership and its top diplomat.

“They fear our atomic bomb, while we are not looking for one,” he said. “Our atomic bomb is the power to say ‘no’ to the great powers.”

In comments that heightened regional anxiety, Araghchi warned that if the US attacked Iran, Tehran would retaliate against American bases in the region, acknowledging it could not strike the US mainland directly.

It remains unclear when — or whether — a second round of US–Iran talks will take place. While Trump says Iran “wants a deal very badly,” Araghchi warned that pressure and threats could derail diplomacy entirely.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.