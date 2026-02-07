GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE welcomes US-Iran talks in Sultanate of Oman

UAE expresses its hope that these consultations will yield positive outcomes

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A photograph shows copies of Iranian daily newspapers reporting on the first round of talks between Iran and the United States at a kiosk in Tehran on February 7, 2026.
A photograph shows copies of Iranian daily newspapers reporting on the first round of talks between Iran and the United States at a kiosk in Tehran on February 7, 2026.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE welcomed the announcement of talks between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Sultanate of Oman, affirming that this positive development reflects ongoing efforts to advance dialogue and promote de-escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation for the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman to foster an environment conducive to dialogue, commending its hosting of the talks as a step that reflects the Sultanate’s constructive role in advancing mutual understanding at the regional and international levels, and in promoting regional security and stability.

The UAE reiterated its belief that strengthening dialogue and de-escalation, upholding international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states constitute the most effective framework for addressing current crises, underscoring its steadfast commitment to resolving differences through diplomatic means.

Furthermore, the UAE expressed its hope that these consultations will yield positive outcomes that contribute to de-escalation, strengthen regional security and stability, and support regional and international peace.

Related Topics:
UAEOmanIranAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed to honour ‘Hope Makers’ winners

1m read
In clinics from Dubai to New York, GLP-1 drugs have become a central — and often contested — part of obesity care.

Anti-obesity drugs: How much cheaper are they getting?

3m read
UAE, Gabon Presidents discuss enhancing bilateral ties

UAE, Gabon Presidents discuss enhancing bilateral ties

1m read
UAE President, German Chancellor discuss bilateral ties

UAE President, German Chancellor discuss bilateral ties

2m read