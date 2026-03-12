GOLD/FOREX
UAE stands firm against Iranian aggression: Anwar Gargash

The country is on the verge of a decisive moment in overcoming the crisis, says Gargash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dubai: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has said the UAE stands firm and resolute in confronting the Iranian aggression, while stressing the importance of collective responsibility in countering misinformation.

In a statement published on his X account, Gargash said that wars throughout history have often been accompanied by rumours and attempts to create confusion, noting that vigilance against such narratives is a national responsibility.

He said the UAE today stands in a “solid and steadfast position” in the face of the Iranian aggression, adding that alongside this resilience comes a shared media and societal responsibility to confront enemy rumours and prevent their spread.

Gargash also indicated that the country is on the verge of a decisive moment in overcoming the crisis, urging the public not to allow rumours to distort facts or exaggerate the situation.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
