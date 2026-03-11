GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Iranian claims of targeting US bases in Gulf are false: Dr Anwar Gargash

Missile and drone numbers reveal ‘different reality’, says UAE Adviser

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Gulf News archives

Dubai:  Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the Iranian regime is misleading the international community by claiming it is targeting US military bases in the Gulf region, stressing that the scale and pattern of missile and drone launches indicate that civilian infrastructure and vital facilities have also been struck.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

In a post on his X account, Dr Gargash said: “The Iranian aggression is lying when it claims to be targeting US military bases in the Gulf, as the numbers of missiles and drones reveal a different reality. The attacks are striking civilian infrastructure and vital facilities without consideration for civilians or innocent people. We thank God for the efficiency of our national capabilities in repelling these brutal attacks.”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash: Sacrifices of UAE martyrs a source of pride

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Anwar Gargash: UAE acting in self-defence

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Anwar Gargash says crises reveal true intentions

2m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash: Iran attacks 'blatant and irresponsible'

2m read