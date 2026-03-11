Iranian claims of targeting US bases in Gulf are false: Dr Anwar Gargash

Missile and drone numbers reveal ‘different reality’, says UAE Adviser
Dubai: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the Iranian regime is misleading the international community by claiming it is targeting US military bases in the Gulf region, stressing that the scale and pattern of missile and drone launches indicate that civilian infrastructure and vital facilities have also been struck.
In a post on his X account, Dr Gargash said: “The Iranian aggression is lying when it claims to be targeting US military bases in the Gulf, as the numbers of missiles and drones reveal a different reality. The attacks are striking civilian infrastructure and vital facilities without consideration for civilians or innocent people. We thank God for the efficiency of our national capabilities in repelling these brutal attacks.”