The goal is to stop aggression against UAE and Gulf states, not escalate tensions
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, stressed that the UAE is in a state of self-defence in response to Iranian aggression that targeted its territory, population and civilian infrastructure.
In a post on X, he said: “The UAE is in a state of self-defence in the face of Iranian aggression that targeted its land, its people and its civilian infrastructure.”
He added that any defensive measures taken by the UAE would be public and clear, and would not rely on press leaks or anonymous narratives.
Gargash said the UAE’s objective is to stop the continuing aggression against the UAE and the Gulf countries, stressing that the aim is not to be drawn into escalation.