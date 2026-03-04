UAE has faced more than 1,000 attacks during regional strife

UAE retains its right to self-defence as guaranteed under international law
Dubai: The UAE has confirmed that it has not taken any decision to change its defensive posture toward the repeated Iranian attacks.
The country stated that it has been subjected to more than 1,000 attacks, a figure exceeding the total number faced by all other targeted countries combined, noting that its armed forces confronted these attacks with professionalism, efficiency and distinction.
The UAE further affirmed that it has not participated in the war and has not allowed its territory, territorial waters or airspace to be used in any attack against Iran, in line with its policies based on good neighbourliness and de-escalation, and in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.
In this context, the UAE stressed that it retains its right to self-defence, as guaranteed under international law and the UN Charter.
The state also emphasised the importance of journalistic professionalism and the need to obtain information from official and reliable sources before publishing or circulating any inaccurate reports.