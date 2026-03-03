Iran-Israel war escalates across Middle East: What we know so far

Trump says ‘too late’ for Iran to seek talks : US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it was too late for talks with Iran even though Tehran wants them.

Airstrikes by the United States and Israel have killed at least 787 people in Iran since the start of the war, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said Tuesday.

Across Iran's capital, Tehran, explosions rang out overnight as the US and Israel pounded Iran with airstrikes since killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday. Iran and its allies have hit back against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states and targets critical to the world's oil and natural gas production.

“Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said ‘Too Late!’” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, two days after saying he had agreed to talks, amid the joint Israeli-US bombardment of Iran.

Casualties across region : At least 11 people were killed in Israel, 52 in Lebanon and several in Gulf states; six US service members were confirmed dead in Kuwait.

“We continue to strike Iran with force. Our pilots are over the skies of Iran and Tehran, and also over the skies of Lebanon. Hezbollah made a very big mistake when it attacked us. We have already responded forcefully, and we will respond with even greater force,” Netanyahu said at an air force base in central Israel, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu: Continuing to strike ‘with force’: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel was continuing to pound Iran and vowed to hit Hezbollah with increasing force as the war in the Middle East raged for a fourth day.

“The export of all food and agricultural products has been banned until further notice,” Tasnim news agency said, citing a government statement. “The government has prioritised the supply of essential goods for the people,” it added.

