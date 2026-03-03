The UN nuclear watchdog says entrance buildings at Iran’s Natanz enrichment site were hit
Dubai: Damage to Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said entrance buildings were hit but no radiological impact was expected.
Earlier, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran had been building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months, creating urgency for strikes on the country.
"They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile programmes and their atomic bomb programs immune within months," Netanyahu told Fox News.
"If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future."
The development underscores the expanding scope of a conflict that has spread beyond Iran’s borders into Israel, Lebanon and the Gulf.
Regional strikes intensify: New Israeli air strikes hit Lebanon and Tehran, while Iran launched fresh missile and drone attacks across Israel and Gulf states as the war entered its fourth day.
Explosions in Doha and Manama: Blasts and air raid sirens were reported in Qatar and Bahrain as Iranian attacks on Gulf targets continued.
US embassy in Riyadh hit: Two drones struck the US embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, causing minor damage and a fire; the mission closed temporarily.
US embassy in Kuwait closed: The embassy shut indefinitely after Iranian attacks, with Washington evacuating non-essential personnel from several regional countries.
Israel military says creating buffer zone in Lebanon: The Israeli military on Tuesday said it was creating a buffer zone in Lebanon, shortly after the defence minister ordered troops to seize more positions across the border.
Blasts in Jerusalem: Overhead explosions were heard after the Israeli military said it was intercepting fresh missiles launched from Iran.
Explosions in Tehran: Loud blasts rocked northern Tehran and nearby cities as Israel said it struck leadership and security sites.
Iran Red Crescent toll rises: Iran’s Red Crescent said at least 787 people have been killed nationwide since US-Israeli strikes began; AFP could not independently verify the figure.
Casualties across region: At least 11 people were killed in Israel, 52 in Lebanon and several in Gulf states; six US service members were confirmed dead in Kuwait.
Gas and oil prices surge: European gas prices jumped sharply while Brent crude climbed above $81 per barrel amid fears of wider disruption.
Energy and shipping under threat: Iran struck energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia and attacked ships near the Strait of Hormuz, rattling global markets.
Amazon data centres hit: Drone strikes damaged Amazon facilities near Bahrain, disrupting cloud services in parts of the region.
China urges Hormuz safety: Beijing called for an immediate halt to military operations and warned against disrupting the vital oil shipping route.
US urges citizens to leave region: The State Department advised Americans to depart multiple Middle Eastern countries due to escalating security risks.
Displacement in Lebanon: The UN said at least 30,000 people have been displaced as hostilities intensify.
Natanz site damaged: The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Iran’s Natanz enrichment site sustained “some recent damage” focused on entrance buildings, but no radiological consequences were expected.
Conflict widens with proxies: Hezbollah launched rockets and drones at Israel, while Israeli forces struck targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon.
Strait of Hormuz warning: An Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser declared the strategic waterway “closed,” threatening ships attempting to transit.