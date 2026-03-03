GOLD/FOREX
US-Israel war on Iran Day 4: Trump issues fresh warning, UAE airlines partially resume

UAE stays alert as select flights resume; follow live updates on the situation

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026, in Washington, DC.
AFP
Israeli forces have continued strikes on Tehran and Beirut, including an attack on Iran’s state broadcaster, as the death toll in Iran and Lebanon has surpassed 600. The US State Department has urged American citizens to leave several Middle Eastern countries immediately, warning of serious safety risks as tensions escalate. In the UAE, the Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles, adding that the armed forces remain fully prepared to safeguard the country. Air travel across the region remains disrupted, though several UAE airlines have resumed limited flights while authorities continue to monitor the evolving security situation. Stay updated on US-Israel’s strikes on Iran and the unfolding developments in the region.

Highlights

Israel army issues new evacuation warnings in Lebanon

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for dozens of locations in Lebanon on Tuesday, including a warning for residents in two southern Beirut neighbourhoods to stay away from several buildings ahead of imminent military action.

"Urgent warning to the residents of Lebanon, specifically in the villages which names are shown. For your safety you must evacuate your homes immediately," said a statement by the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee on Telegram, which listed 50 locations.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future," he told the residents of southern Beirut neighbourhoods Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik in another evacuation warning.

Saudi forces intercept 8 drones near Riyadh, Al Kharj

Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed at least 8 drones heading towards Riyadh and the nearby city of Al-Kharj, according to the ministry of defence.

Early on Tuesday, the ministry confirmed that the US Embassy in Riyadh was subjected to at least two drone attacks, resulting in “a limited fire and minor material damage” to a building inside the embassy complex.

US‑Israel war on Iran as it happened: What we know so far

Netanyahu says Iran conflict won't be 'endless war'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Monday that the Middle East conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran won't be "an endless war" but could "take some time."

He told Fox News the campaign would be "a quick and decisive action," later adding: "It may take some time, but it's not going to take years."

US State Department issues depart now alert

The US Department of State has urged American citizens in several Middle Eastern countries to depart immediately using commercial flights, citing “serious safety risks” as tensions escalate across the region.

In a security update issued on March 2, the department advised Americans in Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE and Yemen to leave “now via commercial means”.

2 drones hit US Embassy in Riyadh

The US Embassy in Riyadh has been targeted by two Iranian drones, resulting in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building, the official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The US Embassy in the Saudi capital asked American citizens to shelter-in-place.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence's spokesperson confirmed the drone attack on the US embassy and asked Saudi citizens to immediately take shelter wherever they are.

Kuwait army intercepting fresh salvo of missiles, drones

The Kuwaiti Army General Staff announced on Monday that the armed forces are currently intercepting a new barrage of missiles and drones detected in Kuwaiti airspace.

In a press release published by the Kuwait News Agency, the General Staff reiterated complete readiness to deal with all threats in order to ensure the protection of the country's territory and airspace, along with the safety of citizens and residents.

Qatari intercepts, neutralises two ballistic missiles

 The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that it successfully continued to intercept and neutralise two ballistic missiles that targeted several areas within the country.

The Ministry affirmed that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection, in accordance with pre-approved operational plans, and that both missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The Ministry further stressed that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat.

UAE ministry responds to Bloomberg’s inaccurate reporting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejects the false and misleading claims published by Bloomberg regarding the United Arab Emirates’ advanced defensive capabilities.

These assertions are unfounded and misrepresent the UAE’s high level of preparedness, technological sophistication, and operational readiness. The Ministry underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the need to verify information with official sources before publishing inaccurate reports.

The UAE possesses diverse, integrated, and multi-layered air defense systems capable of countering a full spectrum of aerial threats with high efficiency. These long-, medium-, and short-range systems provide comprehensive protection of the nation’s airspace.

The UAE also maintains a robust strategic stockpile of munitions, ensuring sustained interception and response capabilities over extended periods, while preserving full operational readiness to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

The Ministry reaffirms that the UAE’s advanced defense capabilities, institutional readiness, and integrated national security framework remain steadfast and uncompromised. The safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors will always remain an absolute priority.

UAE air defences intercept Iranian ballistic missiles

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced that the UAE’s air defence systems had intercepted a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles early on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on its official account on X, the ministry said: “The UAE’s air defences are currently dealing with a barrage of ballistic missiles coming from Iran.”

The ministry affirmed its full operational readiness to respond to all threats, stressing that the measures taken are aimed at safeguarding the nation’s territory and ensuring the safety of citizens and resident

