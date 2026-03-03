CBSE postpones more Class 10, 12 Board exams in Middle East

Fresh review for UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran schools announced
Dubai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has postponed the conduct of more Class 10 and 12 Board examinations in parts of the Middle East.
The Board has decided to postpone examinations scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, and Friday, March 6, 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.
The Board on Tuesday issued Circular-2, further extending its earlier decision announced on March 1.
The postponement applies to CBSE-affiliated schools across the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
The Board clarified that new dates for the postponed exams will be announced later.
CBSE said it will once again assess the situation on Thursday, March 5, 2026, and take an appropriate decision regarding examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards.
Students have been advised to remain in touch with their respective schools for further updates and to carefully follow official announcements issued by CBSE.
The latest development comes amid ongoing uncertainty in parts of the region, impacting thousands of Indian curriculum students preparing for the crucial board examinations.