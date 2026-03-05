GOLD/FOREX
India's CBSE cancels all Class 10 exams, postpones 1 Class 12 paper for Middle East schools

Applicable to schools in UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai: India’s CBSE has cancelled all Class 10 examinations scheduled from March 7, 2026 to March 11, 2026 for schools in parts of Middle East.

Examinations scheduled on March 2, March 5 and March 6, which were earlier postponed, shall also stand cancelled, CBSE announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken in continuation of Circulars dated March 1 and March 3 and after a critical review of the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board said.

Updates for Class 12

Meanwhile, the Board has postponed the Class 12 examination scheduled on Saturday, March 7.

The Board said the mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course.

For the Class 12 students, CBSE said revised dates would be announced later.

“The Board will review the situation on Saturday, March 7, 2026, and issue appropriate directions regarding examinations scheduled from Monday, March 9, 2026 onwards,” the circular said.

The Board advised all Class 12 students to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully.

