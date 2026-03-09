GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UPDATE

CBSE postpones more Class 12 exams for Middle East students amid US-Israel-Iran war

New dates for UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia to be announced later

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Dubai: India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed more Class 12 Board exams in parts of the Middle East amid the US-Israel-Iran war.

“After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from 12 March 2026 (Thursday) to 16 March 2026 (Monday),” CBSE said in its latest circular.

The new dates shall be announced later, the Board said.

“The Board will review the situation on 14 March 2026 (Saturday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to all remaining examinations scheduled from 16 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” CBSE added.

Earlier, the CBSE had cancelled all pending Class 10 examinations.

Related Topics:
Indian expatsCBSEEducationUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

ME: CBSE cancels and postpones Class 10, Class 12 exams

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

CBSE postpones more Class 10, 12 Board exams

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams for ME students

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

CBSE debunks fake board exam circular for ME schools

1m read