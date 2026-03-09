New dates for UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia to be announced later
Dubai: India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed more Class 12 Board exams in parts of the Middle East amid the US-Israel-Iran war.
“After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from 12 March 2026 (Thursday) to 16 March 2026 (Monday),” CBSE said in its latest circular.
The new dates shall be announced later, the Board said.
“The Board will review the situation on 14 March 2026 (Saturday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to all remaining examinations scheduled from 16 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” CBSE added.
Earlier, the CBSE had cancelled all pending Class 10 examinations.