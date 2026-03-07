CBSE postpones Class XII exams; Class X exams cancelled in Middle East

Board to review situation on March 10 as Class X exams cancelled
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a postponement of Class XII board examinations in the Middle East regions, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Exams scheduled for 9, 10, and 11 March 2026 have been postponed. The Board will review the situation on 10 March 2026 and issue further instructions regarding exams from 12 March onwards.
All Class XII students are advised to stay in close contact with their schools and follow official CBSE announcements carefully.
All Class X examinations scheduled between 2–11 March 2026 have been cancelled. The Board will notify students of the result declaration process separately.
These decisions have been taken after a critical review of the prevailing situation, ensuring the safety of students and the smooth conduct of exams.