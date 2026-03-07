GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

CBSE postpones Class XII exams; Class X exams cancelled in Middle East

Board to review situation on March 10 as Class X exams cancelled

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Students told to stay in touch with schools for updates.
Students told to stay in touch with schools for updates.
ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a postponement of Class XII board examinations in the Middle East regions, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Class XII exams postponed

Exams scheduled for 9, 10, and 11 March 2026 have been postponed. The Board will review the situation on 10 March 2026 and issue further instructions regarding exams from 12 March onwards.

Student guidance

All Class XII students are advised to stay in close contact with their schools and follow official CBSE announcements carefully.

Class X exams cancelled

All Class X examinations scheduled between 2–11 March 2026 have been cancelled. The Board will notify students of the result declaration process separately.

Official note

These decisions have been taken after a critical review of the prevailing situation, ensuring the safety of students and the smooth conduct of exams.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

ME: CBSE cancels and postpones Class 10, Class 12 exams

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams for ME students

1m read
CBSE makes first Class 10 exam compulsory

CBSE makes first Class 10 exam compulsory

2m read
Everything Class 10 and 12 students need to know before exam day

CBSE issues key advisory ahead of Class 10, 12 exams

3m read